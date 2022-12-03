Overview

Dr. Carl Williams Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Williams Jr works at Wound Healing/Hyperbaric Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Tendon Repair, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.