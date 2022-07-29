Dr. Carl Wierks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wierks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Wierks, MD
Dr. Carl Wierks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
R. Sackeyfio Plastic Surgery PC1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 215, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-8945
West Michigan Orthopaedics2144 East Paris Ave SE Ste 240, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Dr. Wierks and Kevin do a great job! I had a labral repair and bone shave in my hip. From my first appointment to my final appointment I never felt rushed and felt very comfortable asking any questions. I felt confident Dr. Wierks knew what he was doing in the surgery. Additionally, I am a physical therapist and he has a great protocol for optimal healing.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkims
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Wheaton College
- Orthopedic Surgery
