Dr. Carl Weimer Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Weimer Jr works at Weimer Skin Clinic in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.