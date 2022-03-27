Dr. Carl Wallis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Wallis, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Wallis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Wallis works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Institute of Henderson10561 Jeffreys St Ste 230, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 565-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallis?
I fell & broke my hip, very, very painful He did my surgery & my recovery part I don’t have a ugly scare, that I worried about He’s the best
About Dr. Carl Wallis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1396087623
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallis accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallis works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.