Dr. Carl Wahlstrom Jr, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carl Wahlstrom Jr, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Wahlstrom Jr works at Carl M Wahlstrom Jr MD Ltd in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carl M. Wahlstrom Jr. M.d. Limited
    307 N Michigan Ave Ste 1008, Chicago, IL 60601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 782-7895

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Anxiety

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

May 22, 2019
Dr. Wahlstrom really cares about his patients and works with you to find the medications that work best for you. Working with Dr. Wahlstrom has been a great experience.
About Dr. Carl Wahlstrom Jr, MD

  Forensic Psychiatry
  37 years of experience
  English
  1255498945
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  RUSH UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wahlstrom Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wahlstrom Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wahlstrom Jr works at Carl M Wahlstrom Jr MD Ltd in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wahlstrom Jr’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahlstrom Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahlstrom Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahlstrom Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahlstrom Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

