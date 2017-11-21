Overview

Dr. Carl Vance, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Vance works at Rocky Mtn Diabetes/Osteo Ctr in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.