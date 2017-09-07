Dr. Turissini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Turissini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carl Turissini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Dr. Turissini works at
Middlesex Cardiology Assoc.50 Rowe St Ste 600, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 979-3440
Henry D Haynes LLC50 Tremont St Ste 101, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 979-3440
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Highly competent doctor. On the forefront of the latest science in cardiovascular wellness. Takes time with patients.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Turissini has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turissini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
