Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Locations
1
Diagnostic Clinic1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 584-7706Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc.3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 581-8767Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
3
Regional Rehab Associates PA1865 Veterans Park Dr Ste 101, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 254-7778Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tandatnick has come to my rescue. I was in chronic neck pain and after consulting with him, he recommended a cortisone epidural. He arranged for me to be seen quickly and after just a day or so my pain level was 90% better. It has been improving day by day. I have no hesitation in recommending Dr Tandatnick. He is a highly skilled professional with empathy and understand of those in pain. Thank you Dr T.
About Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316976806
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Med Center Pa State University College Med
- Ny Med College Westchester Co
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
- Duke University
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Tandatnick speaks Spanish.
