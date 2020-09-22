Overview

Dr. Carl Sylvester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Sylvester works at Sylvester Eye Care in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.