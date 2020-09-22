See All Ophthalmologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Carl Sylvester, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carl Sylvester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Sylvester works at Sylvester Eye Care in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sylvester Eye Care
    10001 S Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 778-8993
    South Office
    6922 S Western Ave Ste 104, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 778-8993
    North Office
    13321 N Meridian Ave Ste 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 778-8993

  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Summit Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oklahoma Health Network
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2020
    Great doctor .....always takes the time to answer all questions. My husband and I both felt very comfortable having Dr Sylvester remove our cataracts. Has a good bedside manner. Friendly staff. We highly recommend.
    Brenda Mayfield — Sep 22, 2020
    About Dr. Carl Sylvester, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831241587
    Education & Certifications

    • The Sinskey Eye Institute
    • Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
    • Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • Baylor University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Sylvester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylvester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sylvester has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sylvester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sylvester works at Sylvester Eye Care in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Sylvester’s profile.

    Dr. Sylvester has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sylvester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylvester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylvester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sylvester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sylvester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

