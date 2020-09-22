Dr. Carl Sylvester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylvester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Sylvester, MD
Dr. Carl Sylvester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.
Sylvester Eye Care10001 S Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 778-8993
South Office6922 S Western Ave Ste 104, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 778-8993
North Office13321 N Meridian Ave Ste 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 778-8993
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Summit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- Preferred Community Choice
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Great doctor .....always takes the time to answer all questions. My husband and I both felt very comfortable having Dr Sylvester remove our cataracts. Has a good bedside manner. Friendly staff. We highly recommend.
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831241587
- The Sinskey Eye Institute
- Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
- Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sylvester has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylvester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sylvester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sylvester works at
Dr. Sylvester has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sylvester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylvester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylvester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sylvester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sylvester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.