Dr. Carl St Remy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Remy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl St Remy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl St Remy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters.
Dr. St Remy works at
Locations
-
1
Childrens Orthopedc/Sprts Medcn171 Kempsville Rd Bldg A Ste 201, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 668-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. St Remy?
Dr. St. Remy's treatment plan helped my daughter to avoid surgery with bracing and PT. We are very grateful to him. He is so kind, puts the kids and parents at ease, and seems to genuinely care about his patients. I really couldn't ask for anything more in a doctor.
About Dr. Carl St Remy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1598770372
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Remy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Remy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Remy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Remy works at
Dr. St Remy has seen patients for Spine Deformities and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Remy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. St Remy speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. St Remy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Remy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Remy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Remy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.