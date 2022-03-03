Overview

Dr. Carl St Remy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters.



Dr. St Remy works at Childrens Orthopedc/Sprts Medcn in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.