Dr. Spivack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Spivack, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Spivack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Spivack works at
Locations
-
1
Lucille R. Van Hook Spivack MD PC1120 Morris Park Ave Ste 4A, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 515-8250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spivack?
Great doctor.. He will make sure you understand what's going on with your overall health.. He never rushes you.. Let him ask his questions first.. Then he will give you all the attention and, time you need.. Unlike other doctors he is just a phone call away.. I've gone to him with high cholesterol twice.. He did a EKG immediately and a Sino.. Sent me for a stress test ASAP within the week.. He will be doing the test.. He's a wonderful bright man.. I highly recommend him and wish more doctors were like him..
About Dr. Carl Spivack, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Albanian and French
- 1386610079
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spivack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spivack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spivack works at
Dr. Spivack has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spivack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spivack speaks Albanian and French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Spivack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spivack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spivack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spivack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.