Dr. Carl Smart, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Smart, MD is a Pulmonologist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.

Dr. Smart works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine South - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine South - Monroe
    2000 Wellness Blvd Ste 130, Monroe, NC 28110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2769

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 19, 2022
    He is the most caring Doctor . I have been his patient for over 20 years. He diagnosed me with Scardosis of the lungs. He explained to me that if I did not take care of myself that I could caring around oxygen to breathe. I just did what he advised me to do . I really appreciate Dr. Smart for his honesty and for being who is a man of God.
    Cassandra Reid — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Carl Smart, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1518986652
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Smart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smart works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine South - Monroe in Monroe, NC. View the full address on Dr. Smart’s profile.

    Dr. Smart has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
