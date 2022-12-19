Dr. Carl Smart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Smart, MD is a Pulmonologist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.
Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine South - Monroe2000 Wellness Blvd Ste 130, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (704) 908-2769
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is the most caring Doctor . I have been his patient for over 20 years. He diagnosed me with Scardosis of the lungs. He explained to me that if I did not take care of myself that I could caring around oxygen to breathe. I just did what he advised me to do . I really appreciate Dr. Smart for his honesty and for being who is a man of God.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Dr. Smart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smart has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smart.
