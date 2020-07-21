Overview

Dr. Carl Shermetaro, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Mclaren Lapeer Region and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Shermetaro works at North Oakland Ent in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Metamora, MI and Lapeer, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.