Dr. Carl Shermetaro, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Shermetaro, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Mclaren Lapeer Region and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Shermetaro works at
Locations
1
North Oakland Ear Nose and Throat Centers PC5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 200, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-3100
2
Mclaren Community Medical Center809 W Dryden Rd, Metamora, MI 48455 Directions (810) 678-8185
3
Hearing Consultants of Southeast Michigan LLC951 S Main St Ste 2, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 678-8185
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but good feelings after being at Dr/ Shermetaro's office. He listens, he offers solutions, and I have no problems getting an appointment. I visit him for his knowledge, not for his staff, who are very efficient.
About Dr. Carl Shermetaro, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1700994530
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shermetaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shermetaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shermetaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shermetaro works at
Dr. Shermetaro has seen patients for Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shermetaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shermetaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shermetaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.