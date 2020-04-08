Overview

Dr. Carl Shapiro, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.