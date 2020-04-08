Dr. Carl Shapiro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Shapiro, DO
Dr. Carl Shapiro, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 9030 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242 Directions (513) 791-5548
Carl M Shapiro DO10475 Montgomery Rd Ste 1J, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 791-5548
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christ Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I had back trouble for years. After a Bad Chiropractic Visit my PCP sent me to see Carl . A few tests, pics and and MRI. He found the problem and it was fixed after a simple surgery. About a year later he and his staff. Treated me for Pain Management after a Battle with Esophageal Cancer! He and Sean are Awesome and both are very Careing Doctors! I’m no longer in pain management and doing well thanks to their care!
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Luth Med Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM)
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.