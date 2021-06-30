Overview

Dr. Carl Sgambati, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Sgambati works at Saratoga Hospital Primary Care - Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.