Overview

Dr. Carl Schiff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Schiff works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.