Dr. Carl Sartorius, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Sartorius works at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.