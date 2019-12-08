Overview

Dr. Carl Sarnacki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Sarnacki works at Orion Family Physicians in Lake Orion, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.