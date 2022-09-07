See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Carl Saphier, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carl Saphier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Saphier works at Women's Ultrasound in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Ultrasound
    498 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-0121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Prenatal Dwarfism - Elevated Growth Hormone Levels - Mental Retardation - Congenital Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Prenatal Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr Saphier is an absolutely fantastic physician. I had two high risk pregnancies and he provided excellent care throughout both. He was kind, patient, thorough and I never left an appointment feeling rushed. He answered all of my questions and never made me fearful of what complications I might experience. I would highly recommend him to anyone in search of a high-risk OB. Yes, the office may have outdated decor and is a bit quirky, but I wasn’t there to look at the furniture. The nursing staff were also excellent! All of them are so sweet!
    About Dr. Carl Saphier, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497700173
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham & Women's Hospital
    • Brown University School of Medicine
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
