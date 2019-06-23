Dr. Carl Salvati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Salvati, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Salvati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Carl A Salvati MD13455 S Military Trl Ste A, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-4644
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Positive compassionate thorough hands on follow through. Dr. Salvati is simply the best. Do not hesitate to see this wonderful practitioner.
About Dr. Carl Salvati, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871524561
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salvati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salvati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salvati has seen patients for Tremor, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salvati speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvati.
