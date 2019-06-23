Overview

Dr. Carl Salvati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Salvati works at IDT Clinic - Delray Beach in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.