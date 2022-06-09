Dr. Carl Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Russell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pell City, AL.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
Inri Medical Associates PC70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 814-9284Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carl Russell, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
