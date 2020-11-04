Overview

Dr. Carl Rountree, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Rountree works at Carl B Rountree MD and Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Actinic Keratosis and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.