Dr. Carl Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Rosen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital/McGinnis Cardiovascular Institute
Dr. Rosen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Associates542 W 2nd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501 Directions (888) 520-5128Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
Great doctor. Fantastic surgeon. Don’t bother with these ratings. People either love him or not. If you need PROPER care, he’s the man!
About Dr. Carl Rosen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1306839873
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital/McGinnis Cardiovascular Institute
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.