Dr. Carl Rosati, MD
Dr. Carl Rosati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Colon and Rectal Surgery - Albany Medical Center Surgeons Pavilion50 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0941
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- 37 years of experience
- English
- St Michael'S Hospital
- University Toronto Affiliate Hosps
- Wellesley Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Rosati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosati accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosati works at
Dr. Rosati has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Appendicitis and Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.