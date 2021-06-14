Overview

Dr. Carl Rosati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Rosati works at Albany Medical Center Ent in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Appendicitis and Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.