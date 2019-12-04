Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restivo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
James Sanderson DO3 Webster Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307 Directions (201) 798-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
De.Carl Restivo on Sherman Ave, JC,NJ is an excellent Rheumatologist. He cares for his patients and is very knowledgeable. The problem that I had was trying to get an appointment. The staff never pick up the phone, I had to call Christ Hospital to see if he was still in service. The operator in Christ hospital called the office for me, gave the staff my number and they never called. Finally when I got the appointment I told Dr. Restivo, the staff was rude, nasty and unprofessional. I get the feeling they run the show and he’s not aware. One of the staff told me off for complaining. Even though I know he can help me, still wondering if I should go back.
About Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245217751
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- U Md
- U Md
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Restivo Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Restivo Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Restivo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Restivo Jr speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Restivo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restivo Jr.
