Dr. Carl Regillo, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Regillo, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Regillo works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    MidAtlantic Retina Associates
    840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 51 ratings
Patient Ratings (51)
5 Star
(47)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 27, 2022
I've been getting treated for eye issues for five years with the Dr. During this time they have gone out of their way to help me afford the medicine and afford the treatment. A caring and pleasant place to go for treatment.
Dave — Dec 27, 2022
About Dr. Carl Regillo, MD

  • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
  • 35 years of experience
  • English, French
  • 1740248038
Education & Certifications

  • Wills Eye Hospital
  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Harvard Medical School
  • Northeastern University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carl Regillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Regillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Regillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Regillo works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Regillo’s profile.

Dr. Regillo has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Regillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

51 patients have reviewed Dr. Regillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regillo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

