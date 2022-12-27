Dr. Carl Regillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Regillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Regillo, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been getting treated for eye issues for five years with the Dr. During this time they have gone out of their way to help me afford the medicine and afford the treatment. A caring and pleasant place to go for treatment.
About Dr. Carl Regillo, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1740248038
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Northeastern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Regillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Regillo has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Regillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Regillo speaks French.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Regillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.