Dr. Carl Raso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Raso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Raso works at
Locations
Toms River Anesthesia129 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 797-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mom was referred to Dr Raso from her primary doctor. She was see on a last minute basis . The staff fit her in at the end of the day even though she had never been see by Dr Raso before. Based on initial report of a abdominal CT Scan ,that had been ordered by her primary, Dr Raso took the time at the end of the day to do a thorough exam and order additional testing. He explained in detail, so my mom could completely understand what was going on and what would need to happen based on follow up testing. He personally recommended surgeons that he thought were most capable to perform the anticipated surgery. Once follow up testing was completed he let us know the results immediately. I would highly recommend Dr Raso
About Dr. Carl Raso, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306934195
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
