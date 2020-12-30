Dr. Carl Pogoncheff, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pogoncheff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Pogoncheff, DDS
Overview
Dr. Carl Pogoncheff, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lansing, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan.
Dr. Pogoncheff works at
Locations
Pogoncheff DDS PC2628 Lake Lansing Rd Ste 102, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 336-3809
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. He restored my two front teeth in just two hours. ??
About Dr. Carl Pogoncheff, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1508091075
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pogoncheff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pogoncheff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pogoncheff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pogoncheff.
