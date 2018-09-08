Dr. Carl Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Peters, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Peters, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
-
1
C Wade Peters Jr MD2301 N 9th Ave Ste 200, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
He cleared up my problems and he cares about his patients
About Dr. Carl Peters, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1265456982
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Brackenridge Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.