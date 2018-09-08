Overview

Dr. Carl Peters, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Peters works at C WADE PETERS JR MD in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.