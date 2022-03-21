Overview

Dr. Carl Pearl, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Pearl works at Landa & Landa Eye Care in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.