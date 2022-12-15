Dr. Carl Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Park, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable Very fast no complaints
About Dr. Carl Park, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1942274535
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Center
- Tufts Medical Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Mayo Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
