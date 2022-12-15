Overview

Dr. Carl Park, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Park works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

