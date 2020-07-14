Overview

Dr. Carl Palumbo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Palumbo works at The Orthopedic Sports Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.