Dr. Carl Palumbo, MD
Dr. Carl Palumbo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
The Orthopedic Sports Clinic950 CAMPBELL RD, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Palumbo since 2017. Thankfully, it's not very often because if I have to see him it's because I'm hurt. That is the ONLY reason I don't like to see him. A month ago I had to go back in; a badly broken arm. I ended up needing surgery even though I tried to talk Dr. P out of it. However, I trust him and knew if he was saying it was needed, it was. I had never been under general anesthesia before and was really scared. He was so kind when he spoke to me before the surgery. I'm on the road to recovery now and I know this was the right course of treatment. I have to give a shout out to his PA, Danielle, too. Thank you for all your kind and compassionate care. The entire experience at The Orthopedic Sports Clinic is excellent. Props to Carissa as well. From the minute you walk in to the time you check out, the encounter is as pleasant as can be. Thanks to all of you !!!!
About Dr. Carl Palumbo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1598858565
Education & Certifications
- The Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
- University of California, Davis - Dept. Orthopaedic Surgery
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- UCLA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Palumbo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palumbo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palumbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palumbo works at
Dr. Palumbo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palumbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Palumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palumbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palumbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palumbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.