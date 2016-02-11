Dr. Carl Paige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Paige, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Paige, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Paige works at
Locations
Medical Transformation Center2401 Terra Crossing Blvd, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (859) 935-0626Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We have been with Dr. Paige's office for 15 years. He is an outstanding, knowledgeable, friendly physician who provides excellent and up-to-date care for our whole family. A family man himself, Dr. Paige cares for all ages with compassion and humor. I have always, and will continue to, recommend him to anyone looking for a family doctor.
About Dr. Carl Paige, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417905795
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics - University of Louisville
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine - M.D.
- University of Kentucky - BS Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paige has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paige has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Paige. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paige.
