Overview

Dr. Carl Outen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Outen works at Carl D Outen MD PC in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.