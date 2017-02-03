Dr. Carl Outen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Outen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Outen, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Outen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Outen works at
Locations
-
1
Carl D. Outen MD PC605 N Courthouse Rd Ste 101, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 794-1334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Outen?
He is the best and so are Robin and Gerri!! They have worked together as a team since 1985!!
About Dr. Carl Outen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1114024189
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Outen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Outen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Outen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Outen works at
Dr. Outen has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Outen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Outen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Outen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Outen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Outen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.