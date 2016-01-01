Dr. Carl Orfuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orfuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Orfuss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Orfuss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Orfuss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-8153
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orfuss?
About Dr. Carl Orfuss, MD
- Neurology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1295751451
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orfuss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Orfuss using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Orfuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orfuss works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Orfuss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orfuss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orfuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orfuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.