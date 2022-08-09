Overview

Dr. Carl Ogletree, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Ogletree works at Houston Metro Urology PA in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.