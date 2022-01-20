Dr. Carl Noe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Noe, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Noe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Locations
Ut Southwestern5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listens and acts quickly with concern
About Dr. Carl Noe, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U/Lubbock Genl Hospital
- Stanford University Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noe has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Noe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.