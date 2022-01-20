See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Overview

Dr. Carl Noe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Noe works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ut Southwestern
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 (214) 648-3111
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 20, 2022
    Listens and acts quickly with concern
    Ann Yadon — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. Carl Noe, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003922931
    Education & Certifications

    • Tex Tech U/Lubbock Genl Hospital
    • Stanford University Med Center
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
