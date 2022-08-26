Overview

Dr. Carl Nissen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Nissen works at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.