Overview

Dr. Carl Nath, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Nath works at Maternal Fetal Medicine in Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

