Dr. Carl Nath, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Nath, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Monmouth Medical Center.
Locations
Barnabas Health Medical Group73 S Bath Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 630-6914
Maternal Fetal Medicine1 Highway 70 Ste 6B, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 630-6420
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Recently saw Dr. Nath for my third pregnancy. He was super friendly, took the time to listen to my concerns and answered all of my questions in a manner i could understand. He also made me feel better about some worries i had. I will be voluntarily going back to see Dr. Nath for my 20 week scan.
About Dr. Carl Nath, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326113564
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nath using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nath works at
Dr. Nath has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nath speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nath.
