Dr. Carl Moy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carl Moy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Moy works at Carl K Moy Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Tubal Ligation and Dilation and Curettage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Carl K Moy MD Inc
    Carl K Moy MD Inc
711 W College St Ste M88, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 626-5151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Tubal Ligation
Dilation and Curettage
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Carl Moy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1063594265
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
