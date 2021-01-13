See All Otolaryngologists in Maywood, IL
Dr. Carl Moeller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carl Moeller, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carl Moeller, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Moeller works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Hartford, CT, Wethersfield, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-1676
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC
    85 Seymour St Ste 318, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 654-1267
  3. 3
    Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC
    988 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 493-1950
  4. 4
    Bloomfield Ambulatory Surgey Center LLC
    580 Cottage Grove Rd Ste 211, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 632-5499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moeller?

    Jan 13, 2021
    Dr. Moeller is more than your doctor, he is family. he takes his time to explain and advise you the best treatment. i always recomend Dr. Moeller to people i talk to. He is an excellent Doctor.
    juan santiago — Jan 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carl Moeller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carl Moeller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moeller to family and friends

    Dr. Moeller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moeller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carl Moeller, MD.

    About Dr. Carl Moeller, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124281464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • College of the Holy Cross
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Moeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moeller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moeller has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moeller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carl Moeller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.