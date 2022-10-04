See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Columbia, SC
Overview

Dr. Carl Mitchell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Mitchell works at Carl I Mitchell MD PA in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carl I Mitchell MD PA
    7201 Brookfield Rd, Columbia, SC 29223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 736-4050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
• Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
• Prisma Health Richland Hospital

  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

    Oct 04, 2022
    I had my annual physical with Dr. Mitchell today he was very thorough and very helpful with all the things that i asked, he and his staff have been a great asset to me the past thirty years.
    Arthur L. Geter — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Carl Mitchell, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932192044
    Education & Certifications

    • Charity Hosp LSU
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    • Duke University
