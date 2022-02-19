Overview

Dr. Carl Mills, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Mills works at Advanced Urology Centers of New York - E Patchogue in East Patchogue, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.