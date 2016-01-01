See All Allergists & Immunologists in Clarks Green, PA
Dr. Carl Milks, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Carl Milks, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carl Milks, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clarks Green, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Milks works at Milks Carl J MD in Clarks Green, PA with other offices in Honesdale, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy & Immunology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Renata Witkowska, MD
Dr. Renata Witkowska, MD
8 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Milks Carl J MD
    102 N Abington Rd Ste 104, Clarks Green, PA 18411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 251-7789
  2. 2
    Milks Carl J MD
    17 BEECH GROVE RD, Honesdale, PA 18431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 251-7789

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Milks?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Carl Milks, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carl Milks, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milks to family and friends

Dr. Milks' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Milks

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carl Milks, MD.

About Dr. Carl Milks, MD

Specialties
  • Allergy & Immunology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699760330
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UMDNJ
Fellowship
Residency
  • Charity Hosp
Residency
Internship
  • Charity Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Michigan Medical School
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carl Milks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Milks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Milks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Milks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Carl Milks, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.