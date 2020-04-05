Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Meyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Meyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clarke County Hospital, Madison County Memorial Hospital and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Locations
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarke County Hospital
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meyer Is very understand of my concerns and fears. He has a great bedside manor. Dr. Meyer did a great job of explaining my procedure and easing my fears related to my Biopsy. He coached me through and explained each thing that was about to happen and worked quickly to minimize my anxiety. Yes I trust and would recommend Dr. Meyer.
About Dr. Carl Meyer, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- WARTBURG COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
