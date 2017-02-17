Overview

Dr. Carl Mele, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Mele works at Digestive Disease Associates, Wyomissing, PA in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.