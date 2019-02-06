See All Family Doctors in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Carl Meisner, MD

Family Medicine
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carl Meisner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Meisner works at Carl R Meisner MD in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Simcare PLLC
    2225 Williams Trace Blvd Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 491-1911
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Elbow Sprain
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Elbow Sprain
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 06, 2019
    Carl R. MEISNER, MD IS THE BEST FAMILY PHYSICIAN you are considered lucky if you are able to be a patient from his AMAZING bed side manner& Phenomenal KNOWLEDGE of medicine will make you see why if you want the BEST medical care & treatment Dr MEISNER IS who you go to &he is the ELITE above the rest. I had the privilege to work for him a little over 20yrs ago; learn so much from how to run a successful practice front/back office he inspired to follow my dream career&attended my wedding 2004
    Marissa (Mendoza) DeMoss in Dayton, OH — Feb 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carl Meisner, MD
    About Dr. Carl Meisner, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184610529
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advanced Certification in Geriatrics
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Meisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meisner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meisner works at Carl R Meisner MD in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Meisner’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.