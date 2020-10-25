Dr. Carl McComas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McComas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl McComas, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl McComas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Tri State Neurology Pllc2860 3rd Ave Ste 20, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-2495
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor helped me in so many way. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Carl McComas, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- W Va U
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McComas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McComas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McComas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McComas has seen patients for Epilepsy, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McComas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McComas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McComas.
