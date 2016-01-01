Dr. Carl Maltese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maltese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- AL
- Mobile
- Dr. Carl Maltese, MD
Dr. Carl Maltese, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Maltese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Dr. Maltese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Surgery of Mobile1901 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 300-2240
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Bypass
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bunion Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal, Open
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Puncture Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Segmentectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Varicose Vein Procedure
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Assist Device
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Maltese?
About Dr. Carl Maltese, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1487702999
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maltese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maltese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maltese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maltese works at
Dr. Maltese has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Pulmonary Embolism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maltese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maltese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maltese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maltese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maltese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.