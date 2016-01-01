Overview

Dr. Carl Maltese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Maltese works at Cardiovascular Associates PC in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Pulmonary Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.