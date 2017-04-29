Overview

Dr. Carl Magyar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Homosassa, FL.



Dr. Magyar works at Advanced Dentistry of Citrus County Homosassa in Homosassa, FL with other offices in Lecanto, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.