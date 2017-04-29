Dr. Carl Magyar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Magyar, DDS
Overview
Dr. Carl Magyar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Homosassa, FL.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dentistry of Citrus County Homosassa8415 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 34446 Directions (352) 534-5714
-
2
Advanced Dentistry of Citrus County - Lecanto510 N Dacie Pt, Lecanto, FL 34461 Directions (352) 366-5413
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Magyar for over 20 years and have received excellent care the entire time. I would recommend him and have many times to others. I really dislike going to dentists but going into his office is less stressful. That is important to me. I know I am a big baby but staff does not make me feel this so that helps.
About Dr. Carl Magyar, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magyar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magyar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Magyar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Magyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Magyar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magyar.
